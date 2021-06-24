Summer Arts Series continues at Fairmont State University

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University is continuing its Summer Arts Series.

Every Thursday in June and the first Thursday of July, Fairmont State University is putting on a performance. Every week the virtual performances will start at 7:30 p.m. Community members can buy tickets to watch the event that’s presented through a streaming service called Remo.

The June 24th performance is “All That Jazz” which features music, dancing and acting.

“I did three weeks of lessons with each student to prepare their piece,” Shannon Yost, All That Jazz Summer Arts Series production director, said. “Recording wise, upwards of 10 hours probably just on location with the kids getting their takes just perfectly right. So, a lot has gone into tonight’s performance. But. I think it’s worth it to get the kids back after having to be virtual for so long.”

Director Shannon Yost said her 20 students were “troopers” through the recording process of the show.

“We got some really great takes that we were able to edit and I’m excited for people to be able to see them,” Yost said. “I think it’s given them a little bit of a spark to get back to it and it’s really been an honor to witness them coming back and doing their thing.”

All ticket proceeds go to a different nonprofit each week. The June 25 event will benefit CASA of Marion County, a non-profit organization that helps to make sure that children have a voice in the court system. To buy tickets visit here.