Superheroes visit Marion County D.A.C. for Camp Can-Do

FAIRMONT W.Va. – The Marion County Disability Action Center (DAC) hosted its Camp Can-Do summer camp to allow people with disabilities to learn about their strengths and gifts.

This year’s theme, ‘The Hero In You’ showed campers how to use what many people may consider a weakness or disability, as a real life superpower of uniqueness.

“The camp is all about showing people that we can do anything. Our campers come, they learn new skills, they overcome obstacles in their life, they try new things, they try new food and overall we just want to show everyone we are all unique, we are all different and inside each one of us are our own superhero,” said Julie Sole, director of DAC.

Camp Can-Do will continue throughout the week, with a pool party the final day.