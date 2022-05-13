FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It was a fun morning for students at five Marion County Schools as they participated in ‘Team Heroes Spectacular’ at East Fairmont High School on Friday.

The event let students with disabilities be paired with an East Fairmont High School student to enjoy activities, ranging from crafts, bubbles, races, firemen hose spraying and more.

A child participating in Team Heroes Spectacular received a second medal for his work. (WBOY Image)

Kids also received medals for their hard work.

Since there were no Special Olympics this year, organizers decided to plan the fun day for kids with disabilities instead.

“I think the best thing is seeing every kid smile. They’re just enjoying the day. The high school kids, I tell them they’re the role models. So, they’re cheerleaders and these kids are looking up to them. they’re smiling and laughing. It’ll change their lives from here on out,” said Natalie Summers, co-director of the event.

A kid participating in the Team Heroes Spectacular sprays a fire hose with the help of a Pleasant Valley fireman. (WBOY Image)

The day was made possible by more than 30 businesses in north central West Virginia that either made a monetary or tangible donation.