MONONGAH, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Monongah Fire Department released that a vehicle crashed into and damaged a Marion County business on Thursday.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, the department responded to a vehicle accident at Camden Avenue, according to a Facebook post.

When the squad arrived on scene, they found an SUV which had gone through the side door of 679 Camden Road, which is the old Den restaurant, according to the department’s post. The building sustained significant structural damage; photos posted by the department show a hole in the wall and a crack spanning the entire height of the wall.

(Courtesy: Monongah Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Monongah Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Monongah Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Monongah Fire Department)

The post that a patient was evaluated but refused to be transported by EMS.