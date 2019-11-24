Sweet Memories Antique Mall holds 14th Annual Christmas Open House

MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – Sweet Memories Antique Mall held their 14th Annual Christmas Open House Saturday afternoon.

Each year the business hosts the open house to thank its customers by offering 20% off of their purchase along with refreshments.

“It’s a thank you to our customers, we try to set up food we spent all day decorating and putting in new stock and we do 20% off store-wide for a thank you to our customers,” said owner Susan Farber.

Sweet Memories offers a wide variety of antiques including furniture, jewelry and old military uniforms.