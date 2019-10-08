Technology company Sparksoft hosts official opening of facility in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — Software and technology solutions provider, Sparksoft Corporation, marked the official opening of its new facility in Fairmont Monday.

Sparksoft provides technology services in testing, development, security and program development. The new facility bridges the space between the towers of the NASA building in the I-79 Technology Park.

“Sparksoft is a welcomed addition to West Virginia’s flourishing technology and knowledge industry community,” said Gov. Jim Justice. “They are showing other tech companies they can find dedicated talent and a pro-growth business climate here.”

The company announced its intent to open its first West Virginia facility in 2018. Sparksoft hired 20 employees and operated in temporary accommodations while a permanent space was prepared. At this facility in Marion County, Sparksoft is employing developers as well as business analysts, writers and graphic artists. The company expects its workforce to increase as its volume of work continues to grow.

“We are excited to be here in West Virginia,” said Sparksoft CEO Mike Finkel. “This has been a long journey for us. We appreciate all the support over the two-and-a-half years. We want to grow here and look forward to a very long relationship here.”

For more information on the emerging technology and information services industry in West Virginia, click here.