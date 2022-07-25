FAIRVIEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Potter’s House Art Center in Fairview brought back its annual summer art camps.



Each week in July, kids in different age groups come in to learn different mediums of art. On Monday, the teenager session started where they will learn pottery, stain glass making, painting and more.

Teens throwing pottery (WBOY Image)

“I want to make sure people still have art in their lives and because I think art is very therapeutic and I think that a lot more people need art involved in their lives,” Diana Heaney, the instructor of the art projects said. “That could be quilting at home, or it wouldn’t have to be something you have to go out to do.”

The summer sessions are a way to allow kids to experience different art mediums that aren’t usually offered in schools.

“The art programs in schools seem to be so under-funded that they can’t really investigate all these different mediums that I can here,” Heaney said. “… I just like to introduce and promote art.”

The session for teens ends on Thursday.

The Potter’s House Art Center also offers different classes year-round for kids to experiment with art. No experience is required to attend a class.