WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Countertop Store held its grand opening for its new location on Friday since relocating from Bridgeport.

To welcome the store to the community, it partnered with other Middletown stores for a “rise and shine breakfast,” “build your own bouquet,” and “make your own charcuterie board.” They even offered “happy hour” later in the afternoon, where customers got to enjoy cookies from Apple Annie’s and Rita’s Italian Ice.

When going to this store, you can find all different kinds of countertops such as True-Rez, which is their own patented laminate, along with granite, siltstone quartz, butcher block, and glass.

Jennifer Shelford, the Showroom Manager, told a 12 news reporter that the store moved to a more centralized location just to better suit their customers. Shelford attended Fairmont State University and graduated with an interest in Interior Design. She has been with The Countertop Store since starting her internship around 5 years ago, as of 2023.

If you’re interested in attending the ribbon cutting ceremony for the countertop store, it will take place on Aug. 17 at 11 a.m. The new location can be found in Fairmont’s Middletown Commons at 2600 Middletown Cir.

The Countertop Store is open Mondays through Fridays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find more information on the store’s Facebook or Instagram page.