FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Disability Action Center in Fairmont held a building dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

What Executive Director Julie Soles calls “the move to higher ground” came after repeated flooding ruined their previous location back in June.

The cost to buy and move into the new location at 448 Leonard Avenue was $750,000, and much of the dedication was spent thanking the donors who made the move possible.

“We’re overwhelmed with joy and pride and we are just so grateful that we can say thank you to the community, funders, our local officials, our families, our donors, and everyone that made this move to higher ground possible, and our clients and families are just absolutely blessed to be here,” said Soles.

Much of the funding to facilitate the move came from the West Virginia State Senate and Delegates of Marion County, along with many other organizations and individual donors.