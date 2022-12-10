FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As part of Fairmont’s “Hometown Christmas Celebration,” the Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival took place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Dec. 10.

The festival kicked off with a ribbon cutting on the 100 block of Monroe Street in downtown Fairmont and an introduction from Aaron Yanuzo, WVU Medicine’s Fairmont Medical Center’s chief operating officer.

This was the sixteenth year for the Feast of the Seven Fishes festival, which is an Italian-American celebration of Christmas Eve with dishes of fish and other seafood. Dan Swiger, Main Street Fairmont executive director, mentioned that it is an Italian tradition where they do not eat meat before a big holiday, so they would eat fish.

Yanuzo discussed the importance of bringing the festival to the community. He said, “we like to help and grow and develop local communities as part of the overall health and wellness, uh, of the citizens and community members. Not only from a healthcare or hospital perspective but being able to help revitalize, support local businesses, bring people back together after several years of being apart through the pandemic.”

Stingo Sausage (WBOY Image)

Christmas Gift Ideas (WBOY Image)

Stand making frittis (WBOY Image)

There were a variety of food and gift vendors set up throughout the street. In the Christmas market alone, there were at least 60 vendors. There were even opportunities to visit with Santa Claus, partake in fun activities and listen to live entertainment.

While the whole festival screamed Christmas cheer and fun, everyone had a favorite part that they enjoyed. Yanuzo instantly spoke up to say that the fried apples were his favorite, along with shopping at the local vendors to share gifts with family members across the country. Swiger agreed and added that another favorite part of his was watching the little girl who won the coloring contest light up the tree.

The Hometown Christmas Celebration and Feast of the Seven Fishes Festival closed out with a parade at 5 p.m.

Main Street Fairmont would like to thank its premiere sponsor for the Hometown Christmas Celebration weekend, WVU Medicine’s Fairmont Medical Center, along with everyone who came out and enjoyed time with friends and family.