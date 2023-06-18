FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Central United Methodist Church, also known as the First Father’s Day Church, held a special dedicated service in honor of Father’s Day.

The Fairmont church sponsored the creation of what is now a national holiday that celebrates fathers. To honor the tradition, there was a historical reenactment by Reverend D.D. Meighen as Fletcher Gordon, father of Mrs. Charles Clayton who requested the church to have a Father’s Day Service in the year 1908.

“The Reverend Fletcher Gordon, the father who influenced Father’s Day, as a result of my daughter Grace Golden Clayton’s initiative to honor all fathers following the Monongah Mine Disaster of December the 7th, 1907,” Meighen said in regard to the background of the holiday.

The church invited all fathers to join the festivities as members of the church came together to cook a Father’s Day brunch for after the service, as well as an offer of gifts and door prizes to all the men who attended.

Brad Bennett, pastor at The Central United Methodist Church, said, “because that’s a Fairmont tradition, and we feel like that’s a tradition that we hold sacred and we must continue as a church.”

“There are families that are struggling because they don’t have a father in their family, or lost a loved one, and one of the things that honoring fathers and honoring the service is to minister to the needs of those. So, they know they’re loved and cared for in community,” Bennett said.

The Central United Methodist Church said it plans to continue expressing the traditions of its history and provide care to all fathers for years to come.