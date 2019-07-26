The Grape Leaf Mediterranean Cafe host grand opening in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A new restaurant is bringing a unique dining experience to the Marion County area, as The Grape Leaf Mediterranean Cafe officially opened its doors on Adams Street.

The Grape Leaf provides one of a kind dishes like Falafel sandwhiches, Babaghanoush, Baklava desserts and more.

“I think it’s very important because it gives the people in Marion County different choices to eat what they like and this is like the first Mediterranean restaurant in Fairmont so we are all excited,” said Tressa Bonasso, a customer from White Hall.

The Grape Leaf Cafe will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 11a.m. – 9 p.m.