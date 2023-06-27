FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Grazing Goat Charcuterie is offering a healthier, more affordable option to residents of Fairmont.

Located at 1520 Locust Avenue, The Grazing Goat Charcuterie offers something different to the region on top of providing a beautiful presentation. At the ribbon cutting that took place on Tuesday, owner Lorie Renick was overwhelmed with emotion to see her beloved hobby turn into a lifestyle.

A look of the menu

“I just wanted to make something affordable for Fairmont. There really wasn’t a place to go and get grab-and-go healthy items like salads and fruits and things. An option that wasn’t deep-fried was kind of my goal,” Renick said.

On top of crafted charcuterie boards, The Grazing Goat Charcuterie caters events and offers boxed lunches including items like yogurt parfaits, salads, and the fan-favorite, chicken salad croissants.

“Support your local businesses, everything is affordable and fresh. I don’t have anything in the cooler that’s over ten dollars during the week time. I just wanted to make it where everybody is able to get something,” Renick said.

Homemade pepperoni rolls and a variety of charcuterie options at the ribbon cutting

The Grazing Goat Charcuterie is open on Wednesday through Friday from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. For questions or orders you can contact Lorie through The Grazing Goat’s phone number at 304-816-7422 or you can keep up with its’ Facebook page for more information.