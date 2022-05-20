WHITE HALL, W.Va. – On Friday, a new coffee shop opened in White Hall.

McCartney cutting the ribbon to The Groove (WBOY Image)

The Groove offers specialty coffee, teas and baked goods. Owner Taylor McCartney said White Hall was lacking a good, authentic coffee shop and was inspired to open one. She prides herself on ensuring quality in everything.

The Groove menu (WBOY Image)

“Using a local roaster (Stone Brew), using those organic syrups, using the quality ingredients and then the atmosphere. I pride myself on the atmosphere that I create for my customers,” McCartney said.

The Groove is located at 9 Middletown Road in White Hall and is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.