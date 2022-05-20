WHITE HALL, W.Va. – On Friday, a new coffee shop opened in White Hall.
The Groove offers specialty coffee, teas and baked goods. Owner Taylor McCartney said White Hall was lacking a good, authentic coffee shop and was inspired to open one. She prides herself on ensuring quality in everything.
“Using a local roaster (Stone Brew), using those organic syrups, using the quality ingredients and then the atmosphere. I pride myself on the atmosphere that I create for my customers,” McCartney said.
The Groove is located at 9 Middletown Road in White Hall and is open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.