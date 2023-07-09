FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Palatine Park hosted The Johnnie Johnson Jazz Festival on Saturday evening in commemoration of Fairmont native and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Johnnie Johnson.

Music began at 6 p.m. and went well into the evening with locals from all over pouring in throughout the night.

Three jazz bands from various parts of the East Coast traveled to Fairmont for the free public concert. The performing bands included High & Mighty Brass Band, Ernie Johnson from Detroit and Everyday Everybody.

12 News spoke with members of Ernie Johnson from Detroit, who had visited West Virginia two times prior, on why they loved to visit the state and perform for the public.

“We like playing music for people, especially new people and you know, these public settings like this is the best because you get people from all walks of life, and everybody comes out together. That’s what we love about our music, it makes people happy for a little bit, people dance, get down, spread a little bit of joy with music,” Wayne Kilgard, the saxophonist for the band, said.

Palatine Park as a variety of upcoming shows this summer that you can view on the park’s website.