FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — After nearly two years of planning and construction, Prickett’s Fort State Park has opened the doors to its new restaurant, “The Junction.”

Members of Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation and the community came out to celebrate the ribbon cutting of The Junction on Wednesday.

Inside The Junction on its’ opening day.

The restaurant was an estimated $250,000 project that came in under budget by about $75,000 thanks to executive director of the Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation, Greg Bray’s handywork and the help of his volunteers, officials said.

Located right below the park’s historic fort, The Junction occupies a building that was once the park’s visitor’s center. The Junction features menu items like nachos, hot dogs, ice cream treats, and salads.

12 News spoke with Bray about the excitement of the new restaurant, as well as some more menu items it features.

“We’ve had a busy week here anyhow. We actually do have good food; people are enjoying what they have here. Pulled pork sandwiches, they’ve got deli sandwiches, they’ve got steak hoagies, things like that they’re doing really well with,” said Bray.

Prickett’s Fort State Park is hosting a free concert on Friday, June 30 with New Diesel Trio as the featured artist. An elimination dinner and raffles are coming up at the end of July for the state park as well to help raise money for the park’s stockade around the fort as well.