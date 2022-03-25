FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) held it’s Legislative Wrap Up on Friday in Fairmont.

Several government officials spoke about Marion County and the future for the county as a whole at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center.

This event included the special guest speaker, West Virginia State Auditor, J.B. McCuskey.

MCCC’s Legislative priorities were focused on:

Marion Remote program; “Live Here, Work There Campaign.” This program wants to attract remote workers to Marion County.

Make sure students have the best opportunities Pre-K-12 and to make sure the county supports both Fairmont State University and Pierpont CTC.

Put more support for continued infrastructure in the I-79 Technology Park and try to attract new companies to Marion County.

Focus on the future of healthcare delivery in both rural and metropolitan areas within Marion County.

Find a permanent fix to the rockslide issues on Rt. 250 between Muriales and Wood's Boathouse.











MCCC Legislative Wrap Up. (WBOY Image)

“Our state is on an incredible trajectory and if we are able to utilize the tools of accountability and transparency to make sure our elected officials use the infrastructure money that we have to maximize the opportunity that is before us, I think in 10 years were going to be having a really incredible and very different conversation about what West Virginia’s problems are and I think our problems are going to be; Where do we put all the new people that want to live here,” said McCuskey.

The event was open to the public and allowed residents to ask their government representatives questions.



