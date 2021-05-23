The Pastoral Alliance holds a George Floyd “Unity in the Community” Memorial Service

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Pastoral Alliance for Social Justice and Change held a George Floyd “Unity in the Community” Memorial Service in downtown Fairmont.

On Sunday, people first gathered at Trinity United Methodist Church to have a silent walk up to the Marion County courthouse.

They then held a small service that was filled with songs, prayer, and eight minutes and 46 seconds of silence in remembrance of George Floyd.

Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Dr. Mark Staples stated they wanted to come together to rise, reflect, and remember what has occurred in the past year.

“There are some things that can be made better,” said Dr. Staples. “We’re just grateful that we’re going to stay abreast of what’s going on around the world so that we can also stay abreast of the changes in our world so that we won’t have an experience like what happened in Minneapolis.”

Dr. Staples explained that the most important thing in the Pastoral Alliance is how can they grow and become stronger as one community.

“Also recognize there are differences but not so much the differences but what makes us similar,” described Dr. Staples.

Doctor Staples said the Pastoral Alliance plans to continue to work with the police department and city officials to unify their community.

The Pastoral Alliance meets every fourth Thursday at noon and they welcome any local pastor to join.