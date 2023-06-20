FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Marion County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday for the newly opened office of The Social Bee Marketing Agency on Adams Street in Fairmont.

The business offers full services of its marketing, a communication agency that helps businesses with branding, social media, websites, and integrated marketing campaigns. Agency staff added that they work mainly with West Virginia organizations and companies. The mission of the agency is to amplify the good work happening in the state.

“What we do is we really take a company or an organization and we take their brand, we take their mission, and their vision and we build a comprehensive social media strategy for them that promotes their products, their services, gives a little behind the scenes of what they do,” Katie Willard, Founder and CEO of The Social Bee Marketing Agency said.

The Social Bee staff members said that they really focus on bringing a human element to a company or organization’s brand and making their story known to others.