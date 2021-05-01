The town of White Hall hosted its first annual Spring Fling

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The town of White Hall held its first annual Spring Fling in Marion County.

Over 100 people gathered outside of the White Hall public works building to enjoy food for multiple food trucks, different retail vendors, crafters, and entertainment. Car clubs in the area also brought out their cars and showed off some vintage vehicles.

The Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Marion County Rescue squad, and White Hall Police Department also participated in this event.

Deputy Mayor Tim Ridenour said they wanted to welcome the community into spring.

“Just opening the community and the county, Marion County,” said Ridenour. “So that people can come together in unity. Now we can finally get out in nature and enjoy the weather.”

White Hall council said they plan to continue to do events like this in fall 2021 and spring 2022.