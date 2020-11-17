The Union Mission of Fairmont opens cold shelter

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A local organization is helping others stay safe this winter by opening a cold shelter for the homeless population in Fairmont.

The Union Mission of Fairmont, a West Virginia Rescue Ministries Inc. location, officially opened its cold shelter on Monday to help the homeless stay out of extreme weather conditions that winter months typically bring. Executive Director George Batten said that the organization developed the idea to open the shelter due to restrictions of COVID-19.

“It was an idea that developed back in 2019, and we were every so trying to get it open than under a different mindset,” said Batten.

He also explained that the organization was hoping to open with a start date of November 1, but it got delayed.

The Union Mission Cold Shelter hours are from 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis. To learn more information on the Union Mission and other ways that they are giving back to the community, check out their Facebook page.

The Union Mission is located at 107 Jefferson Street.