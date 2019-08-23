The W.Va. Beekeepers Association held their fall conference in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Plenty of bees were buzzing around the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Marion County for the West Virginia Beekeepers Association fall conference.

National and local vendors brought plenty of beekeeping supplies as well as the the latest technology in beekeeping.

The conference also offered work shops and learning opportunities along with expert speakers. The new techniques and technologies are then used to produce the best honey in West Virginia.

“There is a lot of honey produced here especially in the southern part of the state,” said the WV Beekeepers Association President Louisa. “We have the Appalachian Beekeepers Collective, that’s a great thing that is happening down in the southern portion of the state. But overall, most of us are backyard beekeepers and that’s really important.”

The Beekeepers Association will hold its next conference in the spring of 2020 in Buckhannon.