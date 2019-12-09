The West Augusta Historical Society holds annual Greenery Bazaar

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – The West Augusta Historical Society had its annual Greenery Bazaar at the outside cabin Christmas Shop this weekend.

Every year people in the community volunteer to help create everything that is sold in the Christmas shop.

The Greenery Bazaar sold this year customized fresh pine wreaths, wall and door hangers, basket arrangements, ornaments and more.

Volunteer Norma Wilcox said she has been volunteering since the Greenery Bazaar first started in the 80’s.

“We had two talented people that thought greenery would sell and we needed fundraisers and its got bigger every year,” said Wilcox.

This year volunteers created over 50 arrangement baskets and over 20 reefs.

Wilcox also said the Greenery Bazaar is the biggest fundraiser the society has and continues to grow each year.

The Greenery Bazaar opens every first weekend in December.