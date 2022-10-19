FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – Marion County now recognizes Nov. 1 as United Way Day to promote supporting the Fairmont area community.

On Wednesday, the Marion County Commissioners presented the proclamation to the Tygart Valley United Way based in Fairmont to encourage community members to give back to the United Way on Nov. 1 to support their community.

“We really just want this to be a day to let people know the United Way is in their community,” Casey Gilbert, a Tygart Valley United Way Community Outreach Coordinator said.

Marion County Commissioners presenting proclamation for United Way Day on Nov. 1 (WBOY Image) Left to right: Randy Elliott, Casey Gilbert, Linda Longstreth, Ernie VanGilder

“We are more than just a fundraiser organization. We do a lot of community programming. We’re in the middle schools with an afterschool program. We have a free tax service that we provide in the Spring,” Gilbert said. “But overall we do prioritize our fundraising for all 32 of our nonprofit partners.”

The Tygart Valley United Way encourages anyone to visit them on Nov. 1 and ask questions about what they do.

“The United Way is just an easy way to give back to your community through workplace campaigns, through volunteerism. It’s just kind of a one-stop shop for everything,” Gilbert said.

