MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday.

Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will open at 4 p.m. on Monday and 2 p.m. daily throughout the rest of the week with special activities to look forward to each day.

Rides are open starting Tuesday. Here’s a list of other activities for each day of the fair:

Monday, August 8

4 p.m. — Gates open

4 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper barn

5 p.m. — Enduro Race registration

6 p.m. — Grand Parade, downtown.

7:30 p.m. — Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance and opening of the 2022 Mannington District Fair. Introduction of queen candidates, visiting queens, Baby Photogenic winners and other guests.

7:30 p.m. — Real Shoot Wrestling

8 p.m. — Little Miss Mannington District Fair Queen competition and crowning

8:30 p.m. — Enduro Race 4 & 6 Cylinder (The Miller Hardware 500)

Midnight — Closing time

Tuesday, August 9

2 p.m. — Gates Open

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper barn

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Horse show – 12 and under

4 p.m. — Demolition Derby registration

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Horse show – 13 and over

6 p.m. — Showmanship clinic at 4-H barn

6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Ride Stamp Available

7 p.m. — Mannington District Fair Queen, teen, and pre-teen competition and crowning

8 p.m. — Thomas Motorsport Demolition Derby – Full-size stock cars and full-size modified stock cars

Midnight — Closing time

Wednesday, August 10

9 a.m. — Judging sheep; judging poultry; judging swine; judging dairy & beef cattle

2 p.m. — Gates open

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Horse show – 12 and under

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper barn

4 p.m. — Demolition Derby registration

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Horse show – 13 and over

6 p.m. — 4-H and FFA breeding heifer, market steer, feeder calf, lamb and goat show at 4-H barn

6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Ride Stamp Available

7 p.m. — Power Wheels Demolition Derby

7 p.m. — Cody Clayton Eagle Band

7:30 p.m. — JAWS BBQ – BBQ Eating contest

8 p.m. — Thomas Motorsport Demolition Derby – Stock compact cars and modified compact cars

9 p.m. — Cody Clayton Eagle Band

Midnight — Closing time

Thursday, August 11

9 a.m. — Judging ponies; judging draft horses; judging riding; saddle horses; & western pleasure

2 p.m. — Gates open

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper barn

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Horse show – 12 and under

4 p.m. – 6 p.m. — Horse show – 13 and over

6 p.m. — 4-H and FFA rabbits & swine show at 4-H barn

6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Ride Stamp Available

7 p.m. — The Davisson Brothers

7 p.m. — Cattle penning

7:30 p.m. — Monster truck show and monster truck rides

9 p.m. — The Davisson Brothers

9 p.m. — Monster truck show and monster truck rides

Midnight — Closing time

Friday, August 12

2 p.m. — Gates open

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper barn

2 p.m. – 4 p.m. — Horse show – 12 and under

6:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Ride Stamp Available

7 p.m. — Monster truck show and monster truck rides

7 p.m. — Confederate Railroad

7 p.m. – 8 p.m. — Registration – Sheep Rodeo 75 pounds and under.

8 p.m. — Sheep Rodeo

9 p.m. — Monster truck show and monster truck rides

9 p.m. — Confederate Railroad

Midnight — Closing time

Saturday, August 13

2 p.m. — Gates open

2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. — Open Heritage Music Jam

2 p.m. – 10 p.m. — Bar C Ranch Petting Zoo – Upper barn

2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. — Horse show – 12 and under

3 p.m. — Family Fun Day

3:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. — Horse Show – 13 and over

5 p.m. — KOI Drag Racing Registration. Classes include ATV Based, including Dirt Bikes and Side by Sides

5:30 p.m. — Horse Show Trophies – All Ages

6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. — Ride Stamp Available

6 p.m. — Lightweight horse pulling contest – up to 3400 lbs.

6:30 p.m. — Marion County 4-H and FFA market livestock sale at the 4-SH barn

7 p.m. — KOI Drag Racing

7 p.m. — Make a Joyful Noise – Gospel Music

8 p.m. — Heavyweight Horse Pulling

Midnight — Closing time

The fairgrounds are at 1 Bob Thorne Dr in Mannington. Tickets are $7 each, but children under 12 get free admission. According to the fair’s website, parking is also free. Additional activities like ride passes can also be purchased.