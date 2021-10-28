Third annual Falcon Day of Giving commences for Fairmont State

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont State University held its annual falcon day of giving on Thursday.

The event is a 24-hour period where the university raises money to support areas of need for Fairmont State. Donations can go towards scholarships, specific colleges, programs, athletic teams and more. The university’s goal is to raise $325,000 by the end of the day.

Fairmont State University

The falcon day of giving encourages alumni and friends of Fairmont state to donate to the areas that matter to the university.

Mirta Martin, President Fairmont State University said a day of giving for her is a day of gratitude. She explained gratitude and giving go hand in hand.

“This one day of giving is also a day of gratitude from Fairmont State University to them for bestowing upon us all of their gifts, all of their support and ensuring that we are able to educate that next generation of leaders that will make an impact on humanity,” Martin said.

“Falcon Day of Giving is an opportunity for the entire Falcon Family to join together in support of a common goal. Last year, more than 600 loyal alumni and donors participated on Falcon Day of Giving, raising more than $300,000,” said Gary K. Bennett, president of the Fairmont State Foundation. “Contributions during this special fundraising event support academics, athletics and a number of programs all across campus.”

In preparation for the 2021 Falcon Day of Giving, donors have already pledged more than $149,000 for special challenges throughout the day. These giving opportunities allow donors to double their gift in areas including scholarships, colleges, programs and athletic teams.

Some of the matching gift donors include Fairmont State Board of Governors member, Kevin Rogers and his wife Tina, who have pledged a total of $50,000 for football and the men’s basketball and women’s basketball programs. Tom and Lori Kliethermes have pledged $15,000 to match gifts made in support of academic and athletic scholarships. Fairmont State alumnus, Robert “Buck” Thompson, will be matching gifts to the women’s basketball, men’s tennis and women’s tennis programs in the amount of $5,000 per team. William Laughlin and his wife Lois Muto Laughlin, who is an alumna of Fairmont State, are retired faculty members that have pledged a total of $12,500 in support of academic programs and athletic scholarships. Fairmont State Foundation Board member, Kevin Wilfong and his wife Donna have pledged $10,000 supporting criminal justice scholarships and the football program.

Hardway Hall at Fairmont State University

Dr. Martin also said one of the things they are looking to also do with this day is to attract new donors and investors.

“What that says to people is that we have a community out there, we have a falcon family out there that supports the vision of this institution, that support the path that we’re taking this institution.”

The totals for the third annual falcon day of giving can be found here.

Donations can be made here.