WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County are trying to get more people to read books. To drive that effort, they opened a third location for a Little Free Library on Wednesday in the Middletown Commons.

Cutting the ribbon to the new Little Free Library in the Middletown Commons (WBOY Image)

Anyone can leave a book or take a book at no cost 24 hours a day at the box outside of Apple Annie’s in White Hall.

The Literacy Volunteers make sure that the boxes are stocked with something for everyone so people of all ages can find a book to read.

“We have children’s books of course for all ages, but we also have adult books, and we try to keep a nice variety in there from fiction to nonfiction to self-help, cookbooks,” said Susan May, executive director of the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County.

The Literacy Volunteers also hope more reading will lower the illiteracy rate in Marion County which is currently at 19%.

“The sooner we can get people reading the better our illiteracy rate will be and that’s our whole premise is to fight illiteracy in Marion County,” May said.



The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County also offer free tutoring to all ages for subjects like English and math to help bring down that rate. They also read to children at all their Head Start programs and give them a free book once a year.

Literacy Volunteers of Marion County (WBOY Image)

“A lot of these children come from homes that don’t have books,” May said. “So, they get a book that they can take home and call their own.”

A second Little Free Library is also located inside of the Middletown Commons and others in Marion County can be found at the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County offices at 601 Locust Avenue and at Mary Lou Retton Park in Fairmont.