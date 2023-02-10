FAIRMONT, W.Va. – South Ridge Church in Fairmont held the “Night to Shine” for people with special needs, sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

The unique prom night experience is a celebration that is held around the world, and South Ridge Church is glad to be part of the motivating experience to change how cultures embrace people with disabilities and to rally people to honor those with special needs around their local communities. In 2020, there were 125 guests and over 400 volunteers at South Ridge’s Night to Shine, although this year’s event will be the fourth.

“The special needs community is very underserved. We have a lot of great organizations that have partnered with us, like the disability action center, um, that do great things in our community, but really anything we can do for the special needs community is well deserved,” said Jennifer Wilson, Night to Shine coordinator at South Ridge Church. “School proms and things might not be a great fit for them, so this prom is just all for them.”

Every guest of Night To Shine enters the event on a red carpet with a host of warm welcomes from a friendly crowd and paparazzi. Once inside, guests receive the royal treatment, including hair and makeup stations, shoe shining areas, limousine rides, corsages and boutonnieres, a catered dinner, karaoke, prom favors, and a dance floor. A special moment is held during the night when each quest is crowned king or queen of the prom.

“That’s a big reason why I wanted to apply and be the Mountaineer is so that I could really have the opportunity to change lives, of course, cheer on my precious Mountaineers but then also get to meet people and really make a difference everywhere, all over the state of West Virginia,” said Mary Roush, WVU Mountaineer mascot.

Night to Shine launched in 2015 with 44 host churches and 15,000 volunteers honoring more than 7,000 kings and queens of the prom. In February 2020, 721 host churches and 215,000 volunteers celebrated 110,000 honored guests with special needs.

“The last time we had the event was in 2020, right before the world shut down, and so we did take the last two years off. And it was very hard to miss out on the last two years, it was the right decision, but it was difficult, and it has added another level of excitement this year,” Wilson said. “We have added several new things. We actually moved our caregiver respite area, which has freed up a ton of space in our building for the guests and for parents and caregivers. We have been able to add a whole games and activities room, we’ve added a manicurist and we have therapy dogs coming. And so, we just were able to add a lot because we doubled the space.

Over the past two years, the event innovated and endured through the pandemic with the first-ever virtual Night to Shine, celebrating thousands of honored guests through unique adaptations, including a complete virtual video experience and socially distant Shine Thru drive-thru events.