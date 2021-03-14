Three arrested in Marion County after passing out in vehicle

WORTHINGTON, W.Va. – Three people were arrested after being found with drugs in Marion County Saturday morning.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department arrested three people outside a home in Worthington.

It happened just after 6 in the morning after the vehicle they were driving pulled into a nearby home’s driveway, where the occupants then passed out in the running vehicle.

Deputies on scene found what is believed to be drugs and paraphernalia in the vehicle.

No word yet on their names or specific charges at this time.

