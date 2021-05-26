Three Rivers Festival returns after being canceled last year due to coronavirus pandemic

The Round up ride at the Three Rivers Festival

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Three Rivers Festival is back.

The 42nd annual festival has carnival rides, pageants, educational events, among other things, all scheduled this year. The weekend has some rain in the forecast, but organizers said they will try their best to put on as many events as planned.

“I think that people are going to be happy and ready to get out, as long as we continue to be cautious and safe,” John Dodds, member of the Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors, said.

Most of the festival’s events were canceled last year due to coronavirus, but organizers have adapted the event this year for social distancing and cleanliness.

Ride at the Three Rivers Festival

“We’re very excited to have an unmodified festival this year, of course safety is a precaution, and everyone’s safety is our greatest concern, so we’ve consulted with the health department on virtually all aspects of the festival, from the parade to the music, the events, the carnival,” Dodds said. “We still encourage people to participate in whatever levels that they seem to be comfortable with. We’ve reduced the amount of commercial vendors at the carnival area, to get more distancing space, so things are not as crowded. But, I’m excited to get out in the community, see the community members and get back to a new sense of normal.”

Caramel apples at the Three Rivers Festival

Dodds has been helping with the Three Rivers Festival for two years. In his first year, he was a volunteer, but this year he is serving on the board of directors. Dodds said that most of the people who help with the festival are unpaid volunteers.

The full list of events can be found here.