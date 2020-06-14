Three Rivers Festival wraps up two day event with live music

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -The Three Rivers Festival continued its second day of celebrations Saturday with more live music and other events such as the Jerry Ragen car show.

Originally, the festival started as September Fest and then evolved into a street fair in 1979 with the junior women’s club of Fairmont. Charter members say the purpose of the festival was to improve the downtown area and now the celebration has evolved into what people know today as the Three Rivers Festival.

“I think it’s is important for everybody to know that this is something that is deep rooted in culture around here for locals to be able to come every single year and enjoy this park and enjoy what the festival has to offer. And I think Fairmont been able to come together and do that regardless of challenges,” said Sarah Giles, Three Rivers Festival Staff

Many events have been downsized such as the pepperoni roll bake-off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There will only be judging by the three rivers queen, and there will only be a queen’s choice.

“And the big thing is everything is free. You can bring your chair, you can bring your own iced tea, you can bring your own sandwich, you don’t have to spend any money, parking is free, the events are free, just come and enjoy it,” said Marcella Yaremchuk, Charter Member of the Three Rivers Festival.

Officials said they are hoping to return to their traditional festival next year.

“And our thought process was when all the COVID problem began that if we were allowed to have the festival, we had it planned,” said Yaremchuk. “But if we didn’t plan it and we were allowed to have it then it couldn’t happen. So, it was easier to plan it knowing that we might have to cancel,”

On both Friday and Saturday night, there was free music for attendees from the group 80’s Enough, Rick K. and the Allnighters, M.D.B, Audio Archive, and Liquid A.

There was a fireworks display at 10 p.m. on Saturday to closed out the two days of celebration in the park in Fairmont.