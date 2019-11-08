Thrive Cryo Spa opens wellness facility in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Thrive Cryo Spa held a ribbon cutting Friday for their new facility in Fairmont.

The spa is now offering a new slimming and toning treatment to its customers along with other health and beauty services.



Cryoskin treatments target areas of the body by freezing and killing fat cells. Slimming treatments can be performed every 14 days and should be incorporated into a diet and exercise plan. Toning treatments can be performed every day to lift and firm the skin while also reducing cellulite.



“This treatment is a more effective and more affordable slimming method than CoolSculpting,” Thrive Cryo Spa founder, Kelsey Zischkau stated. “We are so excited to share this new technology with our community to help everyone reach their beauty and wellness goals!”



The spa will host a Grand Opening event on Saturday, November 9 from 6-9 p.m. The Spa is located in the Mollohan building within the I-79 Technology Park. Parking is located on the left side of the building.



During these events, the Thrive Cryo Spa team are available to provide education on all health and beauty services offered and perform live demos.

Refreshments will be served and attendees will have a chance to win a Cryoskin package valued at $1,500. The Grand Opening party on Saturday will be a catered event with cocktails and giveaways.

