FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The 15th annual Celebration of Lights is returning to Marion County, and advance tickets are now on sale.

The Celebration of Lights is a collection of more than 540 light-up holiday displays and the fruit of more than 1,000 hours of volunteer work and sponsorships from across the Marion County community. Visitors can walk and drive through displays for $5-10 which benefits the Tygart Valley United Way.

This year, the displays debut on Nov. 25 with a drive night. After that, the drive nights are available on Thursday through Sunday from 6 to 10 p.m. until Dec. 23, are closed for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and then reopen daily from Dec. 26 to 30.

The celebration is also offering weekly walking nights on Wednesdays and special events throughout the week.

Drive nights are $10 per car, and walk nights are $5 per person. All the events take place at Mount Morris Park in Pleasant Valley.

Last year, the Celebration of Light raised $75,000 for the United Way. Anyone who wants to sponsor this year’s event can reach out here, and anyone wanting to buy advance tickets can click here.