Tim Tebow’s annual Night To Shine prom held in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – South Ridge Church in Fairmont hosted the sixth annual ‘Night To Shine,’ founded by Tim Tebow, Friday evening.

The event is a prom night for people with special needs, ages 14 and older.

Approximately 200 volunteers at South Ridge came together to throw a circus themed prom for participants to enjoy.

“We just love to provide an environment and an evening where our honored guests feel loved and accepted and significant and know that they have a God-given purpose. If we can do that by the end of the evening, we feel really good about that,” said Seth Broadhurst, Pastor of South Ridge Church.

This event is held at 721 churches around the entire world with nearly 115,000 participants.

This is the third year that South Ridge has hosted ‘Night To Shine,’ but Pastor Seth Broadhurst said that they look forward to continuing this tradition for many years to come.