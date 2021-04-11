Time travel back into the 18th century with School of the Longhunter event

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — What if you could take a trip back in time to the 18th century? That’s exactly what roughly 65 people got to experience this weekend at Prickett’s Fort State Park during the 27th annual “School of the Longhunter” event.

The event featured authentic, 1700’s lifestyle. Attendees slept in tents, through the rain on Saturday night, in an immersive experience into 18th century life. Prickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation brought in speakers from all over the country to teach about different aspects of the time period. Of course, most attendees had a basic knowledge of the time, and even were able to show off some artifacts they were able to bring.

Attendees slept in tents for three nights.

“More people get to appreciate it,” said Grey Bray, executive director of the foundation. “A lot of this stuff stays in collections and is not seen very often.”

Due to the start of the pandemic, the “School of the Longhunter” was cancelled last year. Despite a smaller crowd, Bray was thrilled with the weekend and was glad to have everyone back. For more information about other upcoming events with the Pickett’s Fort Memorial Foundation, click here.