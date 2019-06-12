TMC Technologies offers recruitment incentives for new hires

TMC Technologies of West Virginia has announced the launch of its “Help Us Grow” bonus program, making it the first of its kind to offer a program for non-employed applicants.

TMC Technologies



“TMC is experiencing unprecedented growth providing leading edge technology support to our customers within the DOJ, NASA, and DOD.” Linger said. “Our corporate culture is to provide the very best technical talent available in support of our customer’s missions. To expand our ability to find and acquire this top tier pool of talent within the United States, we are incentivizing those who know that “technical guru” to refer them to us.”

The external referral bonus program will offer up to 2,000 dollars in bonuses for each qualified recommended individual who is hired.

According to TMC president and CEO, Wade Linger, the firm is growing at a fast pace and in need of new talent to support its customers in North Central West Virginia, Virginia and Indiana.

Wade Linger

President & CEO of TMC Technology

“We’ve had a recruiting program within the company since we started the company for a bonus, like a Bring Your Friends type of thing and we’ve had good luck with that because it does help keep West Virginians in West Virginia. You don’t have to leave the state to get a good job like this. So now we think that it might be helpful to open it up to the public. Parents and grandparents that have kids and grandkids that have good skills and have left the state and think they might want to come back may see this opportunity and bring their love ones home, we can bring West Virginians back to West Virginia and keep them here. At the same time grandma can get a bonus,” said Linger.

TMC is currently looking to hire more than a dozen external employees to fill a variety of positions.

“Some of our contracts involve a lot of software development. More and more of the work related in the cyber security area, so we are looking for people with cyber experience,” said Linger,”

Team members of TMC Tech. meeting in board room

Positions eligible for referral payments will be listed with the available referral payment amounts listed on their respective requisitions. TMC’s recruiting team will contact all qualified referrals and align them to available positions in the applicant tracking system that suit their background/expertise. If there are no current positions that are a fit for the referral, the resume and information will be kept active in the database for potential future roles.

Go to TMCtechnologies.com and click the “Help Us Grow” button under the main menu bar on the homepage. At the “Help Us Grow” page, follow the instructions and be sure to include all pertinent and required information.