TMC Technologies sends at-home COVID tests to all employees

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – TMC Technologies is taking action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 among current and future employees.

TMC Technologies (WBOY Image)

The Systems and Software Engineering company gave out at-home COVID tests to all of their employees. Staff said the idea came after the president and CEO of the business, Wade Linger, tested positive for COVID himself and found that an at-home test helped him keep others safe.

“Without the home test kit, the whole scenario would have been different, including hours or a day of spreading it around before I knew I was contagious,” Linger said. “We want our staff to have home test kits so that they will have the same opportunity.”

Each of the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test packages comes with two 15-minute tests and costs $19.80, which was entirely covered by the business.

“The test are important because it’s information. I can make a conscious decision if I’m not feeling well, I take a test and I am positive, I know what to do. If I’m negative, then I still may go get another test, but it gives me a level of assurance that I’m not going to spread this to anyone,” Senior Vice President and Chief Strategist Jeff Edgell said.

iHealth Covid-19 at home test (WBOY Image)

TMC directly employs 115 people who work on projects in West Virginia; Dahlgren, Virginia; Washington, DC, Rockville, Maryland; Pocatello, Idaho; Boulder, Colorado; and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Some TMC employees in those areas didn’t have the option to take an at-home test before they were sent to them.

“Our staff out in Pocatello, they were having a hard time finding any tests anywhere, so down to a person, they’re very thankful for getting these because they can’t find them anywhere,” Edgell said.

TMC Technologies previously sent out masks to employees for safety and to slow the spread of COVID-19. Every employee received at least one box of an at-home COVID test and is able to get more from TMC Technologies. Employees are also encouraged to order at-home COVID tests from the federal government.