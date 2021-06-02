TMC Technologies signs $24 million contract with NASA

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont’s TMC Technologies announced a new 5-year program with NASA.

The program is a $24 million contract that will provide advanced systems and software engineering to support NASA’S IV&V facility located in Fairmont.

“We’re very excited to be a part of it,” Wade Linger president of TMC Technologies said. “This company has been in existence for 11 years. There are a lot of other companies like ours in the area, but there’s competition coming from all over the country. And so, it was a pretty stiff competition. I’m proud of our guys for the proposal we wrote. And, I’m also proud of the fact that, because of the work that we’ve been doing over the years, when they read our proposal, and they knew the kind of work that we do, that combined to convince them that they need to keep us around.”

TMC is bringing together key components to NASA’s Artemis program, including its own called Arristotle, which will bring their space systems and simulators together.

“It all starts with technical talent,” Randy Hefner, vice president of TMC Technologies said. “That’s why we’ve been successful, we’ve been able to retain that technical talent for 10-plus years. That stability is just unheard of, really, in the government contracting space. So, that’s really key.”

Linger added that he is proud of TMC’s success and hopes to only grow more in the next 5 years.