CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The annual Tomato Festival is coming to Fairmont once again thanks to a partnership between Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Master Gardeners on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The fourteenth annual festival will open alongside Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Market on Monroe Street in downtown Fairmont and will feature more than 40 vendors and artisans from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Participants can submit their own tomatoes for the tomato tasting contest by taking them to the Marion County CVB Building in Pleasant Valley on Aug. 18, the day before the festival, between 5-7 p.m. Judging begins at 10 a.m. the day of the contest and includes categories such as best overall, largest, most unusual and crowd favorite. All varieties are accepted, though the smaller the variety of tomato, the more the competitor is asked to submit.

“For large tomatoes, participants are asked to provide five to six tomatoes. For cherry tomatoes, they are asked to bring thirty to forty tomatoes,” according to a Main Street Fairmont release.

Contest winners, announced at 1:30 p.m., are given monetary prizes, ribbons and the title of “Best Tomato,” the Main Street Fairmont website said.

For more about Main Street Fairmont events, visit its website.