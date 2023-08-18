PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Master Gardeners and Main Street Fairmont are hosting their annual festival this weekend rooted in the heritage of agriculture.

The Tomato Festival is being held Saturday in Fairmont from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monroe Street where master gardeners will be judging some of the best tasting tomatoes around.

The tomatoes will be judged based on categories including the most unusual and largest. A Hometown Market will feature approximately 40 vendors and local artisans from around the area.

“I love seeing all the different varieties that come through, and I love seeing the people come in with their tomatoes that they’ve all grown,” said Shelby Dillon, a member of the Master Gardners of Fairmont. “Walking into the display tent, you see plates of all different colors and people can come in and it’s really welcoming to see all these rainbows along the table, and you’ll be able to taste the difference between different varieties.”

Local growers were encouraged to enter their tomatoes into the contest for a chance to win ribbons, cash prizes, and the title of Best Tomatoes.

“They’re able to bring either their small cherry tomatoes or large slicing tomatoes and we break them up into different categories and then people who’ve grown the small tomatoes we have categories first second and third and then the large slicing tomatoes have first second and third, and we also judge for the most unusual, the heaviest tomato, and then the People’s Choice,” Dillon said.

Master Gardeners of Fairmont added that they will have a panel of six or seven judges that will sample the tomatoes to decide which one is best overall.