FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The annual Tomato Festival is returning to downtown Fairmont later this month.

Main Street Fairmont and the Marion County Master Gardeners are holding the festival on Aug. 20 as part of the season’s fourth Hometown Market on Monroe Street in downtown Fairmont. It opens at 10 a.m.

Local gardeners who want to enter their prize tomatoes in the competition can do so for free and are asked to bring their entry to the Police Reserve building located at East Marion Park, 35 City View Terrace in Fairmont on Friday, Aug. 19 between the hours of 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Judging for the competition starts at 10 a.m. and prize winners will be announced at 1:30 p.m. Once the results are tabulated, guests can get a taste of the tomatoes.

There will also be more than 40 vendors and artisans during August’s Hometown Market event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and live music by the Soda Pop Gypsies starting at noon.