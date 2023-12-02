BARRACKVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — With Christmas only a few weeks away it is now officially Christmas parade season. The Town of Barrackville hosted its annual parade Saturday night.

The streets were lined with families and community members braving the cold to cheer on the floats in the parade. Many local organizations and school bands participated in the Christmas parade bringing cheer to those in attendance.

“It’s a great time, we love coming every year, we live close and it’s a great thing that Barrackville puts on every year for the last probably 10 or 15 years. All the people walking around, the parade is great, it’s a lot of fun for the kids you get to be inside, or to be in the parade, and it’s a good time,” Ryan Santa Colombo, a resident of Barrackville, said.

Candy was thrown to many of the onlookers as the parade passed by. Festivities concluded with fireworks over the town.

“I think this celebration reminds us how important it is that we have one another and we support one another everything from our children being in the parade and selling pepperoni rolls to raise money to the seniors, that we honor not only the veterans memorial, but our grand parade marshall, Sharon Gump, it’s all of us coming together it’s inner generational, and it reminds us that we need each other in the in this world,” said Rev. Stephanie Bennett, of the Barrackville United Methodist Church.

Rev. Bennette also added that it’s an honor for the town to be able to start its Christmas celebration before the parade and before the lighting of the tree with a ceremony to honor veterans and to remember those who have given their lives for the freedom we have.