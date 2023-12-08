WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Town of White Hall held its annual Christmas parade with a celebration at its public safety building Thursday night.

Council members held an after-event at the public safety building which featured food vendors, a mobile bakery, hot chocolate and coffee, Christmas wreath vendors, music, Pictures with Santa, and a special gift for each child. The parade concluded with the Marion County Veterans Council doing a Presentation of Colors and a 21-gun salute to honor the anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.

“It’s, it’s about community White Hall is a small community. It’s, it’s, you know all about family and we’re trying to do as much as we can. We like to give back, have people get together, have a good time. You know, celebrate the Christmas spirit,” Mayor Jason DeFrance said. “We got people from all over in this parade all the fire departments represented, you know, the football team just won state championship, just everybody you could think of, so it’s been real great. We had a real good turnout I think this year, you know, just gets a little bit bigger and better every year.”

Town officials added they hope to continue growing their Christmas parade every year to bring excitement and joy to the residents of the town.