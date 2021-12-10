Tractor Supply opens in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Marion County has a new retail store that has something on most everyone’s Christmas list, despite its mildly deceptive name.

Tractor Supply held its ribbon cutting ceremony Friday morning outside its brand-new facility in the Middletown Loop in Fairmont. The store officially opens its doors for business on Saturday.

Shoppers will find a variety of items in the main store and in the indoor and outdoor garden center. Shoppers can also get their pets washed in the do-it-yourself pet wash station.

The store’s manager said the massive chain store with almost 2,000 locations has come a long way since it opened in the late 1930s.

“One of the biggest mistakes when people think Tractor Supply is that we’re only parts for tractors and stuff and that’s not the case,” said store manager Sean Sisler. “As you can see we have clothing, seasonal isles, we have a lot of stuff Christmas, toys, pets, cats, dogs, we have a lot of feed from your dogs and your horses. We do still have some tractor parts.”

Tractor Supply will be open weekdays and Saturdays starting Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. until 9:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.