BAXTER, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire started after a tractor-trailer hit a building on Circle Drive in Baxter, Marion County on Friday.

The Marion County 911 log shows that the call came in at 6 a.m.

Marion County 911 officials said they were not sure what type of building was involved in the fire, but did say that no injuries were reported.

Comm center officials said that roads in the area were shut down as of 8 a.m.

The Rivesville, Barrackville, Baxter, Fairview, Farmington and Grant Town volunteer fire departments responded to the scene, according to the Marion County 911 log.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Editor’s Note: This story has been corrected to reflect the date this incident happened.