FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A section of Interstate 79 southbound is down to one lane Friday morning after a tractor-trailer accident.

According to the Marion County 911 Center, there have been no injuries reported in the single-vehicle incident.

At around 7 a.m., the Valley Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page that traffic will be down to one lane for about an hour so that the tractor-trailer can be safely removed from behind the guardrail at around mile marker 133 by a tow company. Traffic in the area has since cleared up, according to WV511.

I-79 south was taken down to one lane starting at the Pleasant Valley Exit, mile marker 135, according to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

Although officials have not said what caused the incident, dash camera footage from 12 News Anchor Harley Benda shows that there was gravel on the section of the interstate ahead of the site where the tractor-trailer went behind the guardrail. The footage was taken at around 3:45 a.m.