CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A showcase celebrating West Virginia music traditions is coming to the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center at Fairmont State University (FSU) on Sept. 30 at 4 p.m.

Presented by the West Virginia Humanities Council’s West Virginia Folklife Program, the free and open event will have West Virginia State Folklorist Jennie Williams lead a conversation alongside special guests, exploring their art forms, experiences and connections, according to a FSU release.

These guests include Joe Herrmann and his apprentice Dakota Karper for the clawhammer banjo, Gerry Milnes and his apprentice Annick Odom with the old time fiddle as well as Chris Haddox and his apprentice Mary Linscheid covering fiddle repair.

“We love collaborating with Jennie Williams, the State Folklorist, and we are excited to introduce her and the apprenticeship pairs she has been working with to our students and the greater Fairmont community,” Director of the Frank and Jane Gabor West Virginia Folklife Center, Dr. Lydia Warren, said. “Folks will have the chance to ask Jennie about the program and how they could become part of an apprenticeship pair.”

Following the discussion will be a reception featuring an “old time music jam” that the public is invited to join along with any acoustic instruments they bring, the release said.

This is the second of three showcases featuring the 2022-2023 Folklife Apprenticeship Program.

“The state apprenticeship program provides a framework for West Virginia traditions to be celebrated and passed along,” Warren said. “In hosting the apprenticeship showcase at the Folklife Center, we’re inviting community members and students to learn about and engage with these traditions.”

To RSVP for the event, click here. To learn more about the event and the West Virginia Folklife Program, visit the Folklife Center website.