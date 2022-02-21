FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Major traffic delays are impacting drivers in Marion County.



Cars backed up on US 250 (WBOY Image)

Sign for falling rock in the area where WVDOH crews are installing a retaining wall (WBOY Image)



Starting Monday, Feb. 21, part of US 250 will only have one lane open.

WVDOT crews will be installing a retaining wall for rockfall prevention between Muriel’s Kitchen and Woods Boat House in Fairmont.

The section of US 250 will remain one lane until July 31.

WVDOH officials suggest drivers take alternate routes via Holbert Road or Interstate 79.

Rock and mudslides have been an ongoing issue along that section of road for many years. In 2017, Fairmont State University engineering students were brought in to help research possible solutions to the problems.