WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Traveling Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall is coming to White Hall.

The replica of the memorial in Washington D.C. makes stops across the U.S. annually. It includes the names of the more than 50,000 American soldiers who lost their lives in the war. This will be the first time it comes to White Hall.

Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall (WBOY Image)

White Hall Mayor John Michael said it’s both a way to honor the American soldiers who died and allow those who came back to go through the healing process. The town will have grief counselors on site when people visit.

Remembering those who fought in the Vietnam war is something close to Michael since his uncle is a Vietnam veteran.

“Everyone likes to honor veterans, and there is different ways to honor them. It touches me because I can remember my mother sending her brother, my Uncle Chuck, socks and some homemade goodies that she made,” Michael said.

He remembers his uncle sending letters back to them while he was overseas. He said at 10 years old, he didn’t realize the severity of the war until a funeral for a local man who was killed went by his house.

“It’s a memory I’ve had that brought, ‘Wow that’s a dangerous situation over there.’ It’s real, it’s more than just mom sending my uncle some goodies and dry socks and underwear,” he said.

The Vietnam Veteran’s Memorial Wall will be at Trinity Assembly of God Church in White Hall from Thursday, Aug. 4 to Monday, Aug. 8.