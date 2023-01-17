FARMINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Crews were called to a crash near Barrackville Monday morning where a tree shattered a school bus’ back windshield.

According to a post by the Farming Vol. Fire Department, the accident was called in around 8 a.m. on Jan. 17 on Moody Run Road.

Crews determined that the bus had backed into a tree limb, which shattered the back glass and protruded through the window.

No injuries were reported, and crews worked to make sure that the limb and all the passengers were safely removed from the bus.